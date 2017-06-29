Las Vegas marching band says fireworks co. caused missed fundraising opportunity

We're seeing fireworks stands pop up all over the valley. Part of the proceeds from each stand goes toward church or school groups, who partner with the fireworks companies to raise money.

A Las Vegas high school band was hoping to raise thousands of dollars Wednesday for new equipment and competition trips but they were hit with a bill instead.

Jaydon Godinez and Eliana Pacheco said they love playing baritone in Sierra Vista's high school marching band. That's why these friends spent more than a month helping to plan a fundraiser for new equipment and band trips.

"It was supposed to help a lot of kids in the band program,” Godinez said.

Eliana's dad, Sal, was one of the parents who helped organized the fundraiser through TNT fireworks. He said the trouble started last night when someone from TNT told him they had to move locations because their spot was already taken by another fireworks company's tent.

"We had a lot of fliers, a lot of social media already sent out. A lot of people were invited to that location,” Pacheco said.

Sal said he was told the fireworks tent would be moved to the new spot overnight and ready to go in the morning, but TNT workers didn't get there until almost noon, and when they finally had it set up.

"The booth had to be 50 feet from the gas pumps. It was 35 feet. We could not open up there," Pacheco said.

The band director made the decision to call off the fundraiser and said she was billed a cancellation fee of more than $3,000.

Sal said students were devastated, and parents who took the day off from work to help out, were equally upset.

"(It's) very disappointing because the kids were really looking forward to getting new equipment going on these trips," Pacheco said.

A spokesperson for TNT fireworks sent us this statement saying in part:

"The group, despite being offered other accommodations by TNT, opted to advise TNT that they “no longer wanted to operate the stand” and instead requested an invoice for the expenses they owed. TNT prepared and immediately presented them with the requested invoice. At no time did the group express any concern with the invoice or challenge the expenses listed on it. TNT was unaware of the group’s concerns until contacted late this afternoon by Fox 5.”

That spokesperson for TNT said it will now waive the cancellation fee.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.