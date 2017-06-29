Officials: Las Vegas airport traffic up 1.4 percent in May - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials: Las Vegas airport traffic up 1.4 percent in May

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

McCarran International Airport continues to break passenger volume records.

Aviation officials in Las Vegas on Wednesday said the airport this year saw its busiest month of May ever.

Data released by the Clark County Department of Aviation show more than 4.2 million people flew in and out of the airport last month. That's 1.4 percent more than in May 2016.

Airport officials this year have tallied more than 19.5 million passengers through May.

Southwest Airlines continued to be the busiest carrier at the airport even though it saw a slight decrease in passengers over the year.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Sprit Airlines also transported fewer passengers compared to May 2016.

McCarran saw 47.4 million passengers in 2016. The annual record of nearly 48 million was set in 2007.

