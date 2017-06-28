Motorcyclist critically injured in Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist critically injured in Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a critical crash involving a motorcyclist on June 28, 2017. (Source: LVMPD) Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a critical crash involving a motorcyclist on June 28, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)
A 19-year-old girl was critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue, near Pebble Road.

Citing the investigation, police said a 2001 Ford Escort was crossing the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard from a stop sign in the westbound lane of Agate Avenue when it was struck in the driver’s side by a 2016 Yamaha sport bike. The Ford spun about 180 degrees before coming to a stop in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was ejected onto the pavement and slid to a stop in the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard. The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

She was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The 69-year-old driver of the Ford Escort showed no signs of impairment. She was also transported to University Medical Center where she was treated for a moderate injury, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

