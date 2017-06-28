VIDEO: Little girl held hostage tells police she's okay after father is killed

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released body camera video of officers who rescued a little girl held hostage by her own father. During the rescue, SWAT teams got into a gunfight with 56-year-old George Tillman, shooting and killing him.

Police said Tillman fired 17 shots at officers and threatened to kill his three-year-old daughter on Sunday. Tillman's girlfriend initially called the police after she was shot in the arm and escaped from the house on Bookbinder Drive. The neighbor who called 911 on her behalf said she initially thought she had been bitten because a "large chunk" of her arm was missing.

The mother warned that Tillman was ready to kill their daughter and any officers who tried to stop him. Days later, she remained at University Medical Center recovering from the gunshot wound.

Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts said Tillman had an "extensive" criminal history involving domestic violence and kidnapping charges. He was within arm's length of his daughter when Officers Theodore Carrasco and Cody Thompson shot him.

Two of the videos released by police showed SWAT teams raiding the home and shooting Tillman. One of the videos was from Carrasco's body camera. The other video was from an officer who ran in to pick up the little girl and then rush her out of the house. Thompson did not have his body camera turned on.

"Are you okay, sweetie?" the officer said, just seconds after the firefight.

"Yeah," she responded, in her little voice.

"It's okay, sweetie. I got you," the officer said.

The three-year-old girl went to the hospital but only had minor bumps and scrapes.

Roberts said he's very thankful and lucky that none of the officers were injured from Tillman's shooting spree.

"What those officers did that night to get that little girl out safely makes me and this agency proud," he said.

Carrasco and Thompson are on routine paid administrative leave, pending the result of an internal affairs investigation.

