Where to check out fireworks in Southern Nevada for July 4th weekend

Fans of fireworks in Southern Nevada will have several options for Independence Day weekend!

There are parties throughout the valley starting Saturday.

Here is a list of where people can catch fireworks from Saturday to Tuesday:

Saturday July 1:

Plaza Hotel and Casino

Sunday July 2:

Lake Las Vegas 9:00 p.m.

Caesars Palace

Tuesday July 4:

Green Valley Ranch Resort 9:00 p.m.

Red Rock Resort 9:00 p.m.

Boulder City - Veterans Memorial Park 9:00 p.m.

Cashman Field - Following the Las Vegas 51s game

And don't forget, Summerlin and Boulder City each host Fourth of July parades Tuesday morning.

Any more fireworks displays that we missed? Let us know by emailing us at 5newsdesk@fox5vegas.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.