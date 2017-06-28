Marijuana Mommies: More and more moms are lighting up!

Saturday is the big day: Recreational marijuana goes on sale in two dozen dispensaries around Las Vegas. An unexpected group is lighting up more and more: moms! One valley mom said she started a group for other mothers who use cannabis.

Rara Rivera said she plays outside with her son every evening after work, but it hasn't always been that way.

“I started smoking when I realized I was suffering from postpartum severely,” Rivera said. “I actually want to be with my son more now. When I had postpartum, I just had these thoughts and feelings that you don't understand so much. It's not that you don't love your son or you don't love your child or anything but it's just, there's just this blockage in your mind that keeps you from emotionally feeling things.”

Rara said she knew she couldn't be the only mom benefiting from pot, so she started the group "Herbal Mothers."

“I wanted a place for women to ask their questions without being judged or feel like they're gonna get in trouble,” Rivera said. “We can get our kids together and they can play and do something over there and we could be over here having a little you know 'joint' session.”

She said she's trying to change the stigma, showing marijuana users are also good moms.

“I don't plan on hiding it from him,” Rivera explained. “He's gonna think that it's normal because I come home every day. Every time that I need to have my "me time" before we actually go out and play, whatever we do, and I smoke and he can see that I'm more calm, not even stressed, I don't get irritated with him so quickly.”

