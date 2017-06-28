Mount Charleston officials warn of fire safety

The National Forest Service staff said they're expecting thousands of people at Mt. Charleston for Fourth of July weekend. The heavy traffic added to the hot and dry temperatures caused officials some concerns.

"This is what we're concerned about, some of the fuels and plants are so dry that any kind of ignition can start a wild fire very easily," Ray Johnson, from the National Forest Service said.

Johnson is no stranger to wildfires, and neither is Mt. Charleston. on July 1, 2013 the Carpenter 1 fire burned through 28,000 acres of land. That fire started because of lightning but Johnson said many wildfires are started by careless behavior.

This is why Mt. Charleston is on very high fire restrictions for the rest of the summer. This means people should be extra cautious. It also means officials will be keeping an extra close eye on certain banned fire behaviors.

Those planning on visiting Mt. Charleston this weekend should know, no campfires or grills are allowed outside of designated areas and absolutely no fireworks are allowed anywhere in the area.

"It's a class B misdemeanor, it's a $250 fine, and it can be more than that," Johnson said.

That fine could be as high as $5,000 and could even include up to six months of jail time for offenders.

