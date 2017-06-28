Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Flamingo near Nellis Blvd

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Flamingo Road on June 28, 2017. (Photo: Joseph Nelson)

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro police were called to the scene at 4:41 p.m. at Flamingo Road and Cabana Drive, near Nellis Boulevard.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to Sunrise Trauma with critical injuries. At one point, Metro reported the motorcyclist had died but later said that was not true.

Metro did not say how the crash happened, or whether speed or impairment were factors.

The area was shut down for the investigation.

