Man arrested in California for deadly shooting over dominoes game

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that stemmed from a game of dominoes.

Frederick Martin was arrested Tuesday near Victorville, California, police said. He was arrested on a warrant issued for two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police believe Martin was involved in a shooting Sunday evening in the 4400 block of Wendy Lane, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Citing the investigation, police said several men were inside of a home playing a game of dominoes when Martin got upset, went outside, and came back inside with a handgun. Martin reportedly shot all of the victims and left the scene before officers arrived.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Police said Martin is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

