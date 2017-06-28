In 140 degree heat, 69-year-old adds to heat-related death toll

Taron Walker said if she could describe her mother, Sandra Deanes, it would be "elegant, classy and young for her age."

"I loved having her as my mom," Walker said looking at photos.

That's why her mother's sudden passing was extra difficult.

"Her AC was broken and so it was only blowing out hot air," Walker said.

Walker lives in Chicago, and she and her mother were extremely close and talked on the phone nearly every day. When Walker hadn't heard from her mom, she said she asked her cousin to go and check on her.

"My cousin was just screaming and screaming, and saying (my mom's) name. That's how I knew she was gone," Walker said fighting back tears.

Walker immediately flew to Las Vegas and went to management at Town homes at Horizon Ridge to ask about her mother's broken AC.

"They came over to the apartment and were testing the temperature. That's when I saw it said 140 degrees. It was 140 degrees in here."

Deanes died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease brought on by extreme heat. She was 69 years old.

Walker said she hopes talking about her mother will remind everyone to check on loved ones in this heat. There will be a memorial service for Sandra Deanes in Chicago. Her family said she had a lot of friends in Las Vegas and if they cannot attend the service they are welcome to send their condolences and leave a message here.

Sandra Deanes was just one of 12 people who've died because of heat related issues in Clark County in the month of June.

