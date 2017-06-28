Las Vegas man found guilty of killing wife and handyman

A gavel is shown on a sound block in an undated image. (File)

A jury found a 62-year-old Las Vegas man guilty in connection with the death of his wife and a handyman.

Thomas Randolph was found guilty on two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder Wednesday.

#ThomasRandolph found guilty of 2 counts murder & conspiracy to commit murder. Sentencing phase underway before Judge Miley pic.twitter.com/JS8gzFj3oI — M Price (@LasVegasCourts) June 28, 2017

Police said Randolph plotted with a handyman to kill his wife. He also killed the handyman after having him pose as an intruder and kill his wife.

Testimony for the sentencing phase of the trial began on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.