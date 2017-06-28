Las Vegas man found guilty of killing wife and handyman - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas man found guilty of killing wife and handyman

Posted: Updated:
A gavel is shown on a sound block in an undated image. (File) A gavel is shown on a sound block in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A jury found a 62-year-old Las Vegas man guilty in connection with the death of his wife and a handyman.

Thomas Randolph was found guilty on two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder Wednesday.

Police said Randolph plotted with a handyman to kill his wife. He also killed the handyman after having him pose as an intruder and kill his wife.

Testimony for the sentencing phase of the trial began on Wednesday. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.