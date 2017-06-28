Metro searching for vehicle and suspects from Fremont Street shooting

Police are looking for a white two-door sedan involved in a shooting on June 25, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a shooting on Fremont Street on June 25, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for several people in connection with a shooting off Fremont Street Sunday.

Police responded to the incident at 5:27 a.m. near Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers found a man near the intersection suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

Citing the investigation, police said a group of men and women were standing on the northwest side of the intersection when an argument took place between the people on the sidewalk and at least one person who was in a car driving by the area. A suspect inside the vehicle fired a round through the passenger side window. The round did not hit any of the people in the group, but instead hit the man, who was not involved in the incident.

The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on South Las Vegas Boulevard and then westbound on Bridger Avenue. The group of people on the sidewalk left the area before officers arrived.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white two-door sedan with a black stripe down the sides and damage just behind the passenger door. The vehicle’s passenger window was also shattered in the shooting. The vehicle had a sunroof and was occupied by three to five people.

Detectives are looking to interview the intended victims of the shooting and hope to identify the suspects and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-4135. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.