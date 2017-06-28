Metro seeks to identify person of interest in sexual assault case

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation.

On May 5, investigators were called to University Medical Center to investigate the assault. Investigators determined that the victim was rendered unconscious and sexually assaulted in a parking lot in the 2500 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Smoke Ranch Road.

The suspect was described as a black male adult in his 20’s, approximately 5’8” tall, with a thin build, and two large cornrow-type braids. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

