Metro seeks to identify person of interest in sexual assault cas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro seeks to identify person of interest in sexual assault case

Posted: Updated:
Las Vegas Metro police released images of a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation. (Source: LVMPD) Las Vegas Metro police released images of a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation.

On May 5, investigators were called to University Medical Center to investigate the assault. Investigators determined that the victim was rendered unconscious and sexually assaulted in a parking lot in the 2500 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Smoke Ranch Road.

The suspect was described as a black male adult in his 20’s, approximately 5’8” tall, with a thin build, and two large cornrow-type braids. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.