Dispensaries to start selling recreational marijuana Saturday in Clark County

A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5)

A number of marijuana businesses are ready to sell recreational marijuana Saturday.

Clark County commissioners approved permits for 25 medical dispensaries to start selling recreational marijuana.

The sale of recreational marijuana was approved by voters in November. It comes after an ongoing legal battle over the distribution of marijuana created uncertainty on when sales would officially begin.

Here is a list of marijuana dispensaries FOX5 confirmed will begin selling recreational marijuana on Saturday:

Acres Medical

Apothecary Shoppe

Apothecarium

BlackJack Collective

Blum

Cannacopia

The Grove

The Source

Inyo Fine Cannabis

Essence

Pisos

Euphoria Wellness

Jardin Premium Cannabis

Panacea Quality Cannabis

Medizin

NuLeaf

Reef

Shango

The Dispensary NV

The Clinic Nevada

MMJ America

According to Vegas Cannabis Magazine, these additional dispensaries will begin to sell recreational marijuana on Saturday as well. FOX5 has not independently confirmed this list.

Canopi

Las Vegas Releaf

Nevada Medical Marijuana (Laughlin location only)

Oasis

Silver Sage Wellness

Show Grow

The Clinic

Thrive

Zen Leaf

FOX5 will continue to update the list as it becomes applicable.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.