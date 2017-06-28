Dispensaries to start selling recreational marijuana Saturday in - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Dispensaries to start selling recreational marijuana Saturday in Clark County

Posted: Updated:
A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5) A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -

A number of marijuana businesses are ready to sell recreational marijuana Saturday.

Clark County commissioners approved permits for 25 medical dispensaries to start selling recreational marijuana.

The sale of recreational marijuana was approved by voters in November. It comes after an ongoing legal battle over the distribution of marijuana created uncertainty on when sales would officially begin.

Here is a list of marijuana dispensaries FOX5 confirmed will begin selling recreational marijuana on Saturday:

  • Acres Medical
  • Apothecary Shoppe
  • Apothecarium
  • BlackJack Collective
  • Blum
  • Cannacopia
  • The Grove
  • The Source
  • Inyo Fine Cannabis
  • Essence
  • Pisos
  • Euphoria Wellness
  • Jardin Premium Cannabis
  • Panacea Quality Cannabis
  • Medizin
  • NuLeaf
  • Reef
  • Shango
  • The Dispensary NV
  • The Clinic Nevada
  • MMJ America

According to Vegas Cannabis Magazine, these additional dispensaries will begin to sell recreational marijuana on Saturday as well. FOX5 has not independently confirmed this list. 

  • Canopi
  • Las Vegas Releaf 
  • Nevada Medical Marijuana (Laughlin location only)
  • Oasis 
  • Silver Sage Wellness
  • Show Grow
  • The Clinic 
  • Thrive
  • Zen Leaf 

FOX5 will continue to update the list as it becomes applicable.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.