UNLV unveils new logo for athletics department

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas unveiled a new Hey Reb! Logo for the athletics department Wednesday.

The university partnered with design firm Adrenalin to create the new logo. The firm created the design after research and discussion with committee members, a national review of athletics marks, and a survey of students, alumni, and community members.

UNLV said the “primary elements of the current mark were retained but modernized.” The design builds on the existing color palette. Hey Reb!, received a progressive redesign but also retained notable features. The new elements include an outline of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, the feather on Hey Reb! was changed to a star, and mountains were added to tie the logo to the Southern Nevada region.

The majority of viewers who commented on FOX's Facebook post of the new logo said they did not like the new design.

Some viewers on Twitter said they liked the redesign.

I like it ok, took me some time looking at in order to tell what it was. — Duane L. Hutchings (@DuaneHutchings) June 28, 2017

Well I am a graphic designer and the design is good, but I think it lacks something more to highlight even more what it represents. — ARAUJO 702 (@ARAUJO702) June 28, 2017

The new logo will be phased into applications including digital communications, publications, field markings, team uniforms and in athletic facilities.

Select apparel is available in the UNLV bookstore and will be available in retail stores later in the summer.

The university said the Hey Reb! spirit mark and mascot has been updated approximately every decade since its introduction in 1982.

