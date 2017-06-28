House panel backs bill to revive Nevada nuclear waste dump

FILE - In this April 13, 2006 file photo, Pete Vavricka conducts an underground train from the entrance of Yucca Mountain in Nevada. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

A House committee has approved a bill that would revive the mothballed nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain, while also moving forward with a separate plan for a temporary storage site in New Mexico or Texas.

Supporters said the bill represents a comprehensive package to solve a nuclear-waste management problem that has festered for more than three decades. The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the bill, 49-4, Wednesday, sending it to the full House.

The Trump administration has proposed reviving the long-stalled Yucca project 100 miles from Las Vegas. Nevada officials fiercely oppose the plan.

Meanwhile, private companies have proposed state-of-the-art facilities in remote areas of Texas and New Mexico to temporarily house tons of spent fuel that has been piling up at nuclear reactors around the country.

