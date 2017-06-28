Suspect in fatal DUI crash held on $2 million bail - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Suspect in fatal DUI crash held on $2 million bail

Pablo Torres-Esparza mugshot. (Courtesy: LVMPD) Pablo Torres-Esparza mugshot. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
The man arrested in connection with a deadly crash late Saturday night in northeast Las Vegas appeared in court Wednesday.

Pablo Torres-Esparza, 36, made his initial court appearance and a Las Vegas judge called him a danger to the community.

Torres-Esparza is being held at the Clark County Detention Center as the suspected DUI driver in a fatal crash that killed two teenagers.

The judge set his bail at $2 million with the 36-year-old's next court appearance scheduled for July 5 at 7:30 a.m. 

Family and friends gathered Monday to remember the teens who lost their lives in the collision. They identified them as 16-year-old Moises Rivera and 14-year-old Oscar Ayala.

Families have a GoFundMe account set up for Rivera and Ayala.

