Report: Phil Jackson, Knicks parting ways

The New York Knicks and President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson are ending their relationship.

TMZ reported the organization was planning to announce Jackson's departure Wednesday morning and league sources confirmed the two indeed separated.

Jackson, 71, had been in some hot water with his comments about separating from star player Carmelo Anthony and saying that Kristaps Porzingis was tradable after missing an exit interview.

Several players had expressed frustration over Jackson's insistence that the club run more of the triangle offense, according to NBA insiders.

The Knicks are fresh off a disappointing 31-51 season and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

The team was 80-166 under Jackson's tenure as team president.

