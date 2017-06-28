Sign work causing overnight US 95 closure in downtown Vegas

State transportation officials say an overnight closure of a stretch of freeway in downtown Las Vegas will let crews install traffic management signs as part of the nearly $1 billion Project Neon roadway improvement plan.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says U.S. 95 will close in both directions between Casino Center and Las Vegas boulevards from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Freeway traffic will be detoured to surface streets in the area.

On-ramps from Casino Center and Las Vegas Boulevard will also be closed during those hours.

Las Vegas Boulevard will also be shut down between Bonanza Road and Stewart Avenue from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The work is part of a 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.

