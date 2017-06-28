Nearly $2K in drugs stolen from Las Vegas Pharmacy

Nearly $2,000 worth of drugs were stolen from a Las Vegas pharmacy.

“It makes you nervous,” Modupe Irorobeje, owner of Providence Pharmacy said.

Irorobje said three suspects broke into the back of the store and stole narcotics including anti-psychotic, anti-anxiety and other drugs.

“The trauma of being burglarized is a lot,” Irorobeje said. "(But) it could have been a lot worse. It could have happened in the day.”

Irorobje said this was the first time the pharmacy has been burglarized, however she’s noticed more crime in the area.

Just a few doors down, a man attempted to rob a wireless clinic near Eastern and Charleston.

In the surveillance video, the man walks in, looks around, then kicks down a glass display case. While the man grabbed at cell phones, the store owner ran to a safe in the back, got a gun and ran back.

The thief walked out when the owner pointed his gun.

Both business owners said they filed police reports. Police said they have not arrested anyone in either case.

