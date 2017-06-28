Golden Knights hit the ice for the first time

The Golden Knights hit the ice in team gear for the first time at developmental camp Tuesday. (FOX5)

For the first time, the Vegas Golden Knights had their own players on the ice in team gear. Tuesday was the first day of a week-long developmental camp. The camp is for the players drafted in Chicago this past weekend and undrafted players looking to be picked up by an organization.

“For guys who are our property my job is to see how to get guys to their ceiling,” Wil Nichols, Golden Knights Director of Player Development said. “So this is almost a baseline. It's the first time we've had interaction with our kids. With the free agents, we're evaluating them. Is there a kid we can add to our roster? It's like a free pick.”

Every single one of the Golden Knights draft picks came to Las Vegas for the week, getting work done with the coaching staff before they return to junior leagues in the fall.

“They've brought a great group in and the players that we had here today. I think we have a really good future,” first round pick Nick Suzuki said.

“It's development camp and being here with the other guys, you just want to the best you can be because you're also trying to showcase yourself so I'm just going to have as much fun as I can and prove why I'm the sixth overall pick,” first round pick Cody Glass said.

The competition level is high and the draft picks said they know they are now at a different level of hockey.

“As you can imagine it's a lot different,” 5th round draft pick Jack Dugan said. “Everyone here is a top notch guy and is good enough to be invited to an NHL camp or was drafted. It's a lot different but I think I'll be able to adapt to it. After the first practice, I feel good so I'm hoping to get a lot out of it.”

The veteran players taken from other teams in the expansion draft will not be in Las Vegas for organized activities until training camp starts in Sept.

The developmental camp runs through Saturday at the Vegas Ice Center and the practices are open to the public.

Fans have to go to www.vegasgoldenknights.com to register for a spot on a first come, first served basis.

