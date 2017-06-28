Days after being drafted to the NBA, Zach Collins returns to Las Vegas

Just days after being selected 10th overall, Las Vegas local Zach Collins’ dream of going to the NBA has become a reality. He was drafted by the Sacramento Kings, but traded to the Portland Trailblazers.

"It's been a crazy week, but I'm just super excited to play for Portland," Bishop Gorman graduate, Zach Collins said.

Collins returned to Las Vegas Tuesday, wasting little time to get back in the gym. Just a day earlier, Collins was in Portland where General Manager Neil Olshey sung his praises.

"We been about building something sustainable on a long-term basis and we're going to be competitive while we do it and that's why we got two of the most competitive guys in this draft. We know they're going to raise the bar in practice, in games and in workouts every day," Trailblazers General Manager, Neil Olshey said.

That hard work and competitiveness was cultivated in Las Vegas, which is why Collins paid tribute to the valley while at the draft in New York, wearing Vegas-themed shoes and jacket-lining.

"Everything I went through has been here (in Las Vegas). Every hard practice, every hard workout, every battle on the court was in Vegas. I'm just really proud of where I'm from," Collins said.

The seven-footer said his phone has been ringing off the hook since the draft, but there is one message that stuck out from the rest.

"Damien Lillard tweeted me after the draft, said 'Welcome to Portland.' It's cool to get a player of that caliber; he's an all-star, leader of the team and cool for him to reach out and make me feel welcome," Collins said.

Between high school and college, Collins has only been a starter for one season, but he said he isn't worried about the past. He's looking to the future, starting with the NBA Summer League right in his own backyard.

"I'll be able to be out here for two weeks, around my friends and family, when we're not practicing or playing games, go out to eat with them. So I think that comfort level is going to help me out a lot during Summer League."

