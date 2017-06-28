Heavy traffic anticipated for Fourth of July weekend

Thousands of visitors are expected in Southern Nevada for the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

An estimated 330,00 people will visit Las Vegas starting June 30 through July 5. At least 60 percent of those visitors will arrive by vehicle, making the roadway busier than usual with the extra 200,000 motorists, said NDOT.

"We anticipate heavy traffic along Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 95 and the resort corridor during the Independence Day holiday," said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. "Motorists should budget additional travel time, and remain alert to impaired drivers."

Las Vegas ranked ninth for the most popular Fourth of July holiday destination, according to AAA.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.?