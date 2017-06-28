Downtown Loop makes Downtown debut - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Downtown Loop makes Downtown debut

The Downtown Loop started running on June 27, 2017 (City of Las Vegas) The Downtown Loop started running on June 27, 2017 (City of Las Vegas)
A free shuttle service made its way around Downtown Las Vegas for the first time Tuesday. The Downtown Loop bus service, the brain child of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the result of a partnership between the City of Las Vegas, RTC, and Keolis Transit began its six-month pilot period. The Mayor and staff from local businesses in the area said they hope the shuttle will connect the greater Downtown area. 

Downtown Loop Stops: 

  • Bonneville Transit Center
  • Las Vegas North Premium Outlets 
  • Fremont Street Experience
  • Mob Museum
  • Fremont East
  • Pawn Plaza 
  • The Arts District 

Schedule: 

  • Monday - Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. 
  • Friday - Saturday: 3 p.m. - 12 a.m. 
  • Sunday: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. 

