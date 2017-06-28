Downtown Loop makes Downtown debut

A free shuttle service made its way around Downtown Las Vegas for the first time Tuesday. The Downtown Loop bus service, the brain child of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the result of a partnership between the City of Las Vegas, RTC, and Keolis Transit began its six-month pilot period. The Mayor and staff from local businesses in the area said they hope the shuttle will connect the greater Downtown area.

Downtown Loop Stops:

Bonneville Transit Center

Las Vegas North Premium Outlets

Fremont Street Experience

Mob Museum

Fremont East

Pawn Plaza

The Arts District

Schedule:

Monday - Thursday: 11:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 3 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

