NLVPD handing out free Slurpees for kids' good deeds

Free Slurpee coupons are handed out by officers to kids doing good deeds. (Source: Stephanie Oberlander/AP Images for Ketchum)

While many people try to avoid getting handed a piece of paper by police officers, North Las Vegas Police said they're hoping to have more welcome encounters with kids trying to help others this summer.

Kids spotted doing "helping another person, deterring crime or participating in a community or police sponsored event" will be "ticketed" with coupons for free Slurpees at 7-Eleven stores, according to NLVPD.

The "Operation Chill" community service program is in its 22nd year and will see officers hand out 1.33 million Slurpee coupons to kids by nearly 1,000 law enforcement agencies. Three-thousand coupons will be handed out in the North Las Vegas area.

"The coupons are a great way for officers on patrol to connect with kids in the community," Chief Alexander Perez said in a release. "It's an icebreaker and a way to encourage kids to feel comfortable approaching officers in the street for a positive reason."

The program started in Philadelphia in 1995 to give law enforcement officers a positive reason to interact with kids and has expanded across the country since. More than 19 million coupons for the semi-frozen carbonated drink have been given out through Operation Chill through its 22 years, NLVPD said.

"Year after year, Operation Chill is our most popular community service program, " Mark Stinde, vice president of asset protection for 7-Eleven said. "Kids love Slurpee drinks, and police officers love having a reason to approach kids and surprise them with a Slurpee coupon as a reward for doing something good. And we, at 7-Eleven, love helping them make those important connections in the community."

