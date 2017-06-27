12-year-old child dies from rear-end crash on I-15

A 12-year-old died from injuries suffered in a crash on I-15 last week.

At about 7:24 p.m. on June 19, a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was heading south on I-15 behind a Nissan Altima with its hazard lights on because of "mechanical trouble," according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The pickup truck didn't slow down and rear-ended the Nissan. The 12-year-old child sitting in the backseat of the Nissan was transported to UMC by Mercy Air, and died two days later, NHP said. A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat was also taken to UMC but had non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles weren't injured.

Impairment is not suspected and charges are pending, according to NHP.

This marked NHP Southern Command's 31st fatal crash, killing 33 people total in 2017.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.