NHP Trooper helps mother deliver baby girl

Baby Reagan was delivered by an NHP Trooper at a fire station (FOX5).

Six weeks ago a hectic scene played out on the side of the road on State Route 160 near a Volunteer Fire Station.

First responders say it was stressful but worth it in the end.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin McNeal has responded to shootings, crashes and hazardous spills in the past, but nothing compared to the call he received on May 16.

"It was probably more stressful than any shooting call we've been to," McNeal said.

He was dispatched to Mountain Springs Volunteer fire station, to a woman in desperate need.

"To deliver a newborn baby," McNeal said.

Autumn Isi was on her way to Centennial Hills Hospital from Pahrump because there are no delivery wings in the area, but the hospital was an hour away.

"She said it was time," McNeal said. "They couldn't go any further."

"I didn't know what to expect," Isi said. "So it was just nerve-wracking."

Isi's parents were driving her to the hospital but stopped at the firehouse and an EMT trained firefighter from the U.S. Forestry Service was the first to help.

"We're trained across all things that we do to work in high-stress environments," said Keenan Casavat, a U.S. Forestry Service firefighter. "So for me, it was just another opportunity to help somebody in need."

Then Metro showed up with a birthing kit.

"It made everything go a lot smoother," McNeal said. "Once the baby started crowning, she came out right away."

Little Reagan arrived on the morning of May 1weighinging 7 pounds 14 ounces and is doing just fine.

Reagan is her moms second baby, but pulling over on the side of the road wasn't in the birthing plan.

"Something to remember that's for sure," Isi said.

Reagan's birth is a story her mom plans to share with her as she grows up and it's an experience first responders won't soon forget.

"It's pretty interesting to see a child that you brought into this world," Casavat said.

The unexpected birth is also helping to change a few training policies for NHP. Thanks to some funding McDonald's and the efforts of Trooper McNeal, troopers will have baby birthing kids with them and will be trained how to use them in case of emergency.

