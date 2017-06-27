Nevada updates 'Move Over' law to include two agencies

An updated 'Move Over' law statute will go into effect starting July 1 to include two additional agencies.

The law requires drivers to move over to the far lane, slow down or be cautious while passing a flashing emergency vehicle on the roadway. By amending the law, drivers will now be required to do the same for Freeway Patrol and Nevada Department of Transportation vehicles, according to NDOT public information officer Tony Illia.

"NDOT employees work hard to keep roads clear and safe," said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. "This law now gives our employees an added measure of protection, so that everyone can go home alive."

NDOT has lost 24 employees since 1948 as a result of roadway accidents. The most recent case involved employee Ron Rsiche Jr. in 2015.

Officers can cite drivers with a misdemeanor for violating the law. With the new law in effect, Nevada joins other states including California, Utah, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, which have also implemented 'Move Over' laws for transportation staff.

