Coroner: Heart condition contributed to boy's drowning at Cowabunga Bay

Daquan Bankston drowned after an incident at Cowabunga Bay on June 18. (Source: Jerome Burks / Bankston's family)

A heart condition contributed to an eight-year-old boy's drowning death after he was pulled from a wave pool at Cowabunga Bay earlier this month.

Daquan Bankston died Friday night following the near-drowning scare at the Henderson water park on June 18.

Bankston was pulled from a wave pool by lifeguards after nearly drowning at Cowabunga Bay located near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road, according to a spokesperson for Henderson Fire.

According to the Clark County Coroner, Bankston's cause of death was drowning and an anomalous origin of the right coronary artery contributed to his death. His drowning was ruled accidental.

A coroner spokesperson said "anomalous origin of the right coronary artery is a rare congenital anomaly that was first described in 1948 by White and Edwards. It is well established that an anomalous origin of the right coronary artery can lead to angina pectoris, myocardial infarction, or sudden death, in the absence of atherosclerosis."

Lifeguards performed CPR on the boy until emergency crews arrived at 6:20 p.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Bankston was later pronounced deceased by the Clark County Coroner at 9:31 p.m. on Friday night at Sunrise Hospital.

Cowabunga Bay's management released the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Our utmost concern is the safety and enjoyment of all our guests. The circumstances of this tragic incident are being investigated and we will have further comment upon completion of the investigation."

