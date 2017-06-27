Golden Knights serve up lunch and hope to those in need

The Golden Knight served lunch to the community on June 27, 2017. (FOX5)

Ten-year-old Jordan Minarcin sat next to his mother smiling ear to ear. The two were at Catholic Charities for their daily free meal, but Tuesday was extra special.

"We're getting served by professional athletes," Minarcin said excited.

Those professional athletes were the Vegas Golden Knights. The team and hopeful players decorated the dining hall and served nearly one thousand people lunch .

"It's unbelievable," Alex Tuch said. "This is really special to me." Tuch, who is from New York is hoping to make the team.

The Vegas Golden Knights players said their team name is more than a name; it's how they want to be received in the valley.

"The knights, they advance, they move forward and they help those who can't help themselves," Wil Nichol, director of player development said.

Catholic Charities said they feed people 365 days a year and are always looking for volunteers. To find out more on how to help click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.