UNLV affected by large power outage

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas reported a large power outage on a portion of campus Tuesday afternoon.

Nevada Energy is working on restoring the power that affected the north end of the campus and additional surrounding areas, according to a UNLV spokesperson.

Student residence halls were not affected by the outage.

Some university staff was sent home, while others remain on campus. A determination on the cancellation of classes this afternoon has not been made.

University officials expect the power to return by 5 p.m.

