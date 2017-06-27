UNLV affected by large power outage - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV affected by large power outage

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas reported a large power outage on a portion of campus Tuesday afternoon. 

Nevada Energy is working on restoring the power that affected the north end of the campus and additional surrounding areas, according to a UNLV spokesperson. 

Student residence halls were not affected by the outage. 

Some university staff was sent home, while others remain on campus. A determination on the cancellation of classes this afternoon has not been made.

University officials expect the power to return by 5 p.m.

