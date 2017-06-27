Officers involved in deadly northwest Vegas shooting identified

Las Vegas Metro police released the names of the two officers involved in a deadly shooting Saturday.

Officer Cody Thompson, 33, and Officer Theodore Carrasco, 36, were involved in the shooting in the 1900 block of Bookbinder Road, near Torrey Pines Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said they encountered a man with a handgun inside a home on Bookbinder Road. The man eventually fired at the officers.

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene to assist when it was learned a child was in the home. SWAT eventually entered the home and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect was shot by the officers and later died, police said. The child was not harmed.

Police said Thompson and Carrasco are assigned to the Homeland Security Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau. Thompson has been with the department since January 2007 and Carrasco has been employed at Metro since July 2006.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.