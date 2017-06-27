Former CCSD elementary school teacher sentenced

Melvyn Sprowson made his initial appearance in court through video feed on Nov. 6, 2013. (FOX5)

A former Clark County School District elementary school teacher was sentenced Monday morning.

48-year-old Melvyn Sprowson was sentenced to 12.5 years on six counts including kidnapping, child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily or mental harm. He was found guilty after two hours of deliberation by a jury on March 31.

Sprowson was arrested in 2013 after police found a missing teenage girl at his home.

An arrest report for Sprowson stated the teen met him online. Police were able to connect Sprowson through emails and Craigslist information. Sprowson admitted to knowing the 16-year-old via text messages, Craigslist, and phone calls. He claimed he never met her in person.

The teen said she was involved in a dating relationship with Sprowson and shared a bed with him. Prosecutors claimed Sprowson had sexual contact with the teen after discovering she contracted a sexually-transmitted disease.

Prosecutors also alleged Sprowson directed the teenager to pose in various stages of undress after photos of the teen were recorded on her cell phone.

