Suspect in custody, child safe after Las Vegas standoff

Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect is in custody and a 7-year-old child is safe after a standoff in a neighborhood Tuesday.

Police responded to the incident at 10:15 a.m. in the area of Cimarron Road and Sahara Avenue.

According to police, a woman reported a domestic violence incident with her boyfriend. The woman reportedly said he threatened her with a shotgun. The woman left the home but said a 7-year-old child was still at the home with the man.

SWAT was called to assist.

After 2 p.m., police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody and the child was safe.

Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution during the incident.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.