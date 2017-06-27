Suspect in custody, child safe after Las Vegas standoff - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Suspect in custody, child safe after Las Vegas standoff

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX5) (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect is in custody and a 7-year-old child is safe after a standoff in a neighborhood Tuesday. 

Police responded to the incident at 10:15 a.m. in the area of Cimarron Road and Sahara Avenue. 

According to police, a woman reported a domestic violence incident with her boyfriend. The woman reportedly said he threatened her with a shotgun. The woman left the home but said a 7-year-old child was still at the home with the man. 

SWAT was called to assist. 

After 2 p.m., police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody and the child was safe.

Some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution during the incident. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

