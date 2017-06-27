Metro responding to possible standoff in Las Vegas neighborhood - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro responding to possible standoff in Las Vegas neighborhood

Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a possible standoff Tuesday. 

Police responded to the incident at 10:15 a.m. in the area of Cimarron Road and Sahara Avenue. 

According to police, a woman reported a domestic violence incident with her boyfriend. The woman reportedly said he threatened her with a shotgun. The woman left the home but said a 7-year-old child was still at the home with the man. 

SWAT has been called to assist with the incident. 

Some nearby home were evacuated as a precaution. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

