Armed man arrested after making threats at Las Vegas rehabilitation center

A suspect was arrested after police said he reportedly entered a Las Vegas rehabilitation center with a gun.

Police responded to the incident at 5:19 a.m. Tuesday at the Spanish Hills Rehabilitation Center in the 5300 block of Montessouri Street, near Hacienda Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

Employees told police that the male suspect entered the center with a handgun and began to pace the halls while making threats.

Police said up to 30 employees and 150 patients were at the center at the time.

Police said there were conflicting reports on whether the suspect was still inside the center. They did not believe anyone inside was in immediate danger and did not evacuate the facility.

Eventually, police said they found the suspect’s home near Lake Mead Boulevard and Jones Boulevard.

The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

No injuries were reported, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

