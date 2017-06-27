Rally to urge Heller to oppose current GOP health care bill

Union officials in Nevada, community members and others plan to gather Tuesday at a pedestrian bridge over the Las Vegas Strip to urge Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller to continue to oppose the current GOP health care bill.

Rusty McAllister is executive secretary treasurer of the Nevada State AFL-CIO. He says the Senate bill doesn't improve health care to Nevadans, but does give wealthy individuals "a tax break at the expense of access to affordable, quality care for Nevada working families."

Heller on Friday declared his opposition to the Republican's banner legislation to scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.

Heller said he opposes the legislation because of its proposed Medicaid cuts.

Community organizers have scheduled rallies across Nevada this week in opposition of the bill.

