California father arrested in Las Vegas to be extradited

A California man accused of killing his 5-year-old son will be extradited back to Los Angeles.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning.

Andressian Sr. told a judge he would not fight his extradition to California and added that he did not intend to flee to Las Vegas.

Investigators believe Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., after a family trip to Disneyland in an attempt to get back at his estranged wife.

A search for the boy began in April. His body has not been found.

Andressian Sr. is being held on $10 million bond. Californa has 30 days to pick up Andressian Sr.

