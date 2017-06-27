California father arrested in Las Vegas to be extradited - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

California father arrested in Las Vegas to be extradited

Posted: Updated:
Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on June 27, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5) Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on June 27, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A California man accused of killing his 5-year-old son will be extradited back to Los Angeles.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning.

Andressian Sr. told a judge he would not fight his extradition to California and added that he did not intend to flee to Las Vegas.

Investigators believe Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., after a family trip to Disneyland in an attempt to get back at his estranged wife.

[RELATED: LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son]

A search for the boy began in April. His body has not been found.

Andressian Sr. is being held on $10 million bond. Californa has 30 days to pick up Andressian Sr.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.