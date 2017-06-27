Shakira to end her new world tour in Vegas

International superstar Shakira will make Las Vegas the last stop on her El Dorado World Tour.

The 12-time Grammy winner announced her world tour will kick off November 8, 2017, in Cologne, Germany, and it will wrap up on February 10, 2018, at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

Fans can expect Shakira to perform her hits along with some of the new songs off her latest album El Dorado which includes the hits - "La Bicicleta," "Chantaje," "Me Enamoré," and "Déjà Vu." Her single, "Chantaje" featuring Maluma, is 16x diamond certified, while its video currently has been viewed over 1.4 billion times, making it the #5 fastest video to reach 1 billion views worldwide and working its way to soon be the most viewed video of her entire catalogue.

"Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world. I can't wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It's going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!" Shakira said.

Tickets for the El Dorado World Tour go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased here.

