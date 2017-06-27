NLVPD officer involved in crash near I-15 and Craig

A North Las Vegas police officer was involved in a crash on June 27, 2017. (Source: LVACS)

A North Las Vegas police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Interstate 15 and Craig Road.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center for an evaluation and has since been released, police said.

Further details on the crash were not immediately released.

Craig Rd. offramp @ southbound I15 closed for a police vehicle crash. No other vehicles involved.The officer is ok. Drivers avoid the area. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) June 27, 2017

The Craig Road off-ramp was closed. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

