NLVPD officer involved in crash near I-15 and Craig

A North Las Vegas police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Interstate 15 and Craig Road.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center for an evaluation and has since been released, police said.

Further details on the crash were not immediately released.

The Craig Road off-ramp was closed. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

