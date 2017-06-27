Valley fans mark Harry Potter's 20th anniversary

Monday marked the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter's first appearance in book stores.(FOX5)

It was a big day in the world of witchcraft, wizardry and reading.

Monday marked the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone, being released. It was the first book in the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling.

Harry Potter fans like Betsy Johnson reflected on the life of the series.

"I go back and reread the Harry Potter series," Johnson said. "Book three is my favorite, so I tend to read that one more than the others."

Johnson works at Paseo Verde Library and said the books have changed the dynamic of summer reading for kids.

"For summer reading programs, we used to do the number of books that they read," Johnson said. "Harry Potter kind of changed that from the number of books to the time they spent reading."

It's been a favorite for a lot of librarians like Kari Jensen, because she said the books got kids engaged in reading.

"It let publishers know that books can be longer and that kids would actually enjoy books about magic, industry and fantasy," Jensen said.

The series has been so successful, it's even kept a Harry Potter-themed coffee shop thriving.

"It's become a huge stop for anyone coming through Vegas," a barista at Bad Owl Coffee said. "Different people come in, they'll have different shirts, they'll have their wands."

Librarians said the books continue to fly off the shelves.

"We did midnight release parties here for the last two books," Johnson said. "We had families of four that would buy four copies of the book because they each had to have their own."

The world almost missed out on Harry Potter. J.K. Rowling said she struggled as an author and got a lot of rejections before getting her big break.

