Emergency evacuation notice incorrectly sent to Valley cell phone users

An emergency alert was sent incorrectly to valley residents.

A false emergency message put some valley residents on edge, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

An emergency alert notification was sent out to T-Mobile and Metro P.C.S. customers in the Las Vegas area to evacuate their homes because of a wildfire.

However, the message was only intended for people in Riverside County, California. LVFR said it's gotten several calls from people panicking, wanting to know what was happening.

With no large fires in the Valley, the department public information office said he wanted people to know their homes weren't in danger.

