Grocery store fight ends with victim doused in lighter fluid

An inside look at a Smith's where a fight ended with a victim doused in lighter fluid (Google/FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fight that took place at a central Valley grocery store Monday evening.

A verbal disagreement turned physical when an unnamed suspect doused the victim with lighter fluid at Smith's on Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard, according to Lt. C.J. Jenkins. The suspect then punched the victim and fled the store.

Officers located the suspect who was taken into custody shortly after.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center with a head injury.

