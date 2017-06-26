Friends remember teens killed in suspected DUI crash

Moises Rivera (left) and Oscar Alvarez (right) were killed in a crash in June 2017.

Two teens are dead after police said a suspected drunk driver crashed into the car the teens were riding in Saturday night.

Family and friends identified the teens as 16-year-old Moises Rivera and 14-year-old Oscar Ayala.

"I wake up and I feel like (Moises is) going to call me but he doesn't. It's just crazy growing up with somebody and waking up to a phone call saying he's gone," Jordy Magana said.

Magana said he had been friends with Rivera since kindergarten describing him as a jokester who loved to make music and make people laugh.

"He would make everything funny. He always brought smiles out of people, never a dull moment with him," Magana said.

He said he also knew Rivera's cousin Ayala.

"He was a cool dude, he was a really into shoes, shoes were his priority. When he got his Yeezy's he pulled them out of the car, everyone started sniffing the shoes. Everyone liked the new shoe smell," Magana said.

For the close group of friends, news of the teens deaths came as a shock.

"I still, to this moment I cant process it. That's my brother, I cant," Magana said.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Judson Avenue and Marion Drive just before 10 p.m. on Saturday with reports of a crash.

Metro said a 2000 Ford Expedition ran a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a 2016 Kia Soul.

Four people were in the Kia, including the two teens in the back seat, according to police. The driver and front passenger suffered minor injuries, but the 14-year-old and 16-year-old boys were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Adriana Dominguez said she was one of the last people to talk to Rivera before the crash.

"He just didn't text me back. And then the next morning I logged onto Facebook and I saw all the stories about him and it made sense he wasn't ignoring me. He just really went away," Dominguez said.

Police arrested suspected drunk driver Pablo Torres Esparza for DUI-related charges. As for the teens, their families made GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral expenses.

To help the family of Moises Rivera click here. To make a donation to Oscar Ayala's family, click here.

This was the 70th and 71st traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

