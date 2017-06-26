FOX5 Vegas team wins eight Emmy awards

FOX5 Took Home Eight Emmy Awards (FOX5)

The FOX5 Vegas team took home a total of eight Emmy awards at this year’s Pacific Southwest Region Awards Ceremony held in San Diego, California on June 25. The award-winning team took the spotlight in multiple categories including the News Special Category for a Vegas is Hockey special and the MORE Access team in the Arts/Entertainment Program/Special Category.

FOX5’s stellar crew was also crowned with several individual awards going to Chief Photographer Ray Arzate, News Anchor Christine Maddela and MORE Access Host Rachel Smith. The notable documentary The Border also snagged a golden trophy to round out the winning list.

See the full list of FOX5 Vegas’ 2017 Emmy Winners:

Category: Journalistic Enterprise

Christina Maddela – This One’s For Ponygirl

Category: News – Religion – Single Story or Series

Christine Maddela, Ray Arzate – Until I See Jesse Again

Category: Documentary

Christina Maddela, Rich Scallan, Ray Arzate, Christopher Goss – The Border

Category: Arts/Entertainment – Program/Special

Sean McAllister, Dennis Caldwell, Rachel Smith – MORE Access: All Star Edition

Category: On-Camera Talent – Program Host/Moderator

Rachel Smith – Rachel Smith: Host of MORE and MORE Access in Vegas

Category: Photographer – News

Ray Arzate – Winter Is Here!!! The Composite Of Ray Arzate



Category: News Special

Kristen Kidman, Judith Greene, Christine Maddela, John Huck, Kevin Bolinger, Les Krifaton, Elizabeth Watts, Levi Creeger, Robbie Hunt, Suzanne Herman, Richard Thomas, Miguel Martinez-Valle - Vegas Is Hockey

Category: Editor (Within 24 Hours) News

Ray Arzate - He Edits And He Knows Things - Another Composite By Ray Arzate

