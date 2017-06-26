Safe-N-Sane fireworks go on sale in Clark County Wednesday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Safe-N-Sane fireworks go on sale in Clark County Wednesday

Fireworks explode overhead in this undated file image. (File/FOX5) Fireworks explode overhead in this undated file image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Fireworks for the Fourth of July will go on sale on Wednesday.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Safe-N-Sane fireworks have been approved for sale by non-profit organizations from Wednesday until July 4.

Safe-N-Sane fireworks have been tested and approved by local fire departments for use during the one week of the year. The fireworks are illegal outside of that time frame. Any other type of firework that flies through the air, explodes or rotates on the ground is illegal.

The fire department said illegal fireworks are extremely dangerous and illegal in Clark County. Illegal fireworks are usually sold outside of Clark County and on the Indian reservation. Fireworks purchased on the reservation are expected to be used on the reservation at a specially designated area.

Safe-N-Sane fireworks can cause injuries and are capable of starting fires, the department said. People who purchase Safe-N-Sane fireworks must be at least 16 years or older.

The department advises anyone who is using Safe-N-Sane fireworks to follow safety precautions. The fireworks should be used on a flat, firm surface, like a driveway. Fireworks are illegal on the street and sidewalk. Fireworks should be kept away from bushes, grass, trees, or vehicles. The department also urges users to have a bucket of water or hose nearby in case of a fire.

Fireworks should not be used indoors and are illegal on federal property which includes all parks and recreational areas such as Lake Mead and Red Rock. 

Any type of firework is illegal at midnight on July 5.

