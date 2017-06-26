First couple weds at Taco Bell Cantina - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

First couple weds at Taco Bell Cantina

Posted: Updated:
Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda got married at the Taco Bell Cantina on June 25, 2017. (Source: Taco Bell) Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda got married at the Taco Bell Cantina on June 25, 2017. (Source: Taco Bell)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

150 entries and 17,000 votes later, a taco-loving couple tied the knot at the Taco Bell Cantina on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday paving the way for others to wed at the restaurant. 

Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda won Taco Bell’s Love and Tacos contest. The couple won an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas for the wedding.

Their nuptials marked the first-ever at the Cantina. The restaurant will allow fans everywhere to wed at the restaurant starting Aug. 7.

For $600 anyone can get married at the Taco Bell Cantina. The wedding package includes an ordained officiant, private reception area for up to 15 guests, a Taco 12-pack, Cinnabon Delights cake and a sauce packet bouquet.

