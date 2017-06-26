Coroner: Woman dies weeks after ex-boyfriend choking arrest

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Authorities in Las Vegas say a 39-year-old woman who was choked into unconsciousness by her ex-boyfriend has died of her injuries.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Stella Martinez died Friday at Summerlin Hospital of brain injuries following the June 3 incident. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police say a patrol officer responding to a report of a man trying to break into a home saw 41-year-old Christopher Wood attacking and choking Martinez on the ground in the backyard.

Martinez was hospitalized for nearly three weeks before she died.

Wood was arrested on attempted murder, attempted burglary and domestic battery by strangulation charges that are expected to be upgraded before a July 14 preliminary hearing of evidence against him.

His court-appointed public defender didn't immediately respond to messages.

