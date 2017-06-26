Power being restored after Monday morning crash

Metropolitan police are investigating a crash that knocked out power to many customers on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said, two vehicles collided and hit a light pole.

The driver from a Toyota was taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger from a Chrysler 200 were also taken to the hospital.

All in unknown conditions.

Flamingo is currently closed in both directions.

NV Energy is restoring power to the area.

