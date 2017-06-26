Power being restored after crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that knocked out power to hundreds of customers Monday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street, near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said a Toyota and a Chrysler 200 collided and hit a light pole.

The driver of the Toyota along with the driver and passenger from the Chrysler 200 was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Flamingo was closed in both directions for the investigation.

According to NV Energy, power will be restored to the area by 10 a.m.

Stay with FOX5 News this morning for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.